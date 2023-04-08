Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Intuitive Machines, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUNR) future prospects. Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. The US$940m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.4m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Intuitive Machines will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Intuitive Machines, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$300k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 20%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Intuitive Machines given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Intuitive Machines currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

