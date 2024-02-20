Intuitive Machines Soars as Space Startup Targets Moon Landing

(Bloomberg) -- Intuitive Machines Inc. shares soared on Tuesday, with the commercial space startup extending a recent advance as the company targets a landing on the moon later this week.

The stock jumped as much as 65%, and trading volume topped 44 million shares, making for its heaviest-ever day of trading by a wide margin. While the stock has roughly quadruped this year — and doubled over the past three trading days alone — it lost about three-fourths of its value over the course of 2023.

In a recent social-media post, the company projected that its spacecraft will land on the moon on Thursday. If successful, this would be the first US spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface since 1972.

On Monday, Roth MKM raised its price target on the stock to a Street-high view of $15, up from $4. It also affirmed a buy rating.

The company’s IM-1 mission “is showcasing some of LUNR’s specific innovations in support of travel to the Moon,” and “issues being encountered for LUNR represent learnings that put them at a competitive advantage for subsequent attempts.”

Analyst Suji Desilva added that “with the success-to-date of this mission, we believe investors will assign a higher multiple reflecting increased confidence in future mission success.”

