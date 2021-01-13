U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.18
    +3.99 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,032.51
    -36.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,126.63
    +54.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.96
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.20
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.40
    +15.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1040
    -0.0340 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9700
    +0.2020 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,623.52
    -270.28 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.46
    +22.66 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,752.51
    -1.60 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,456.59
    +292.25 (+1.04%)
     

Intuitive Machines taps SpaceX for second lunar lander mission

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read
Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander concept render.

The first commercial lunar landers are set to start making their trips to the Moon as early as this year, and now another one has a confirmed ride booked: Intuitive Machines is sending its second lander aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, with a projected launch timeframe happening sometime around 2022 at the earliest. Intuitive Machines has already booked a first lander mission via SpaceX, which is also hosting payloads for other private companies seeking to make lunar landfall under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander can carry up to 100 kg (around 222 lbs) of cargo to the Moon's surface, and can communicate back to Earth for transmitting the results of its missions. It has both internal and surface mounting capacity, and will carry science experiments for a variety of customers to the lunar surface through NASA's commercial partnership program, partly to support future NASA missions including its planned Artemis human Moon landings.

The first Intuitive Machines lunar lander mission, which will also use a Nova-C lander, is set to take place sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 based on current timelines. It'll include a lunar imaging suite, which will seek to "capture some of the first images of the Milky Way Galaxy Center from the surface of the Moon," and the second mission will include delivering a polar resource mining drill and a mass spectrometer to the Moon's South Pole on behalf of NASA, in addition to other payloads.

NASA reveals the payloads for the first commercial Moon cargo deliveries

Latest Stories

  • Mark Cuban Says He's Been Holding Crypto For Years Without Selling Anything

    "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban revealed that he has been holding cryptocurrencies for years, without ever diluting the holdings.What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner let out multiple tweets on cryptocurrency-related topics Tuesday and revealed that he was a long-term holder of cryptocurrency in a social-media interaction with Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein.> I don't think people realize I try to test and use all this stuff and have for years. I still have crypto from the early days of coinbase. I've never sold anything> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021The billionaire touched upon topics ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), supply and demand, and the cost of cryptocurrency transactions.Cuban had a back and forth with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss on monetary supply during which the latter brought up the value of Cuban's basketball team.> You are making my point. Supply and Demand is the ONLY thing that values BTC. As far as balance sheets and debasement, we disagree. One of the challenges of sovereign BSs is valuing IP, intangibles and cost based assets. But maybe you can tell me why inflation is minimal ? https://t.co/3ujTVFhlSx> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021Cuban credited Winklevoss for generating demand for Bitcoin (BTC)."My only mistake on Bitcoin in particular was underestimating your ability, and you get credit for this, to create a narrative and generate demand for it," the billionaire said. "You are the King of Get Long and Get Loud for BTC and that's not a bad thing."Why It Matters: The famed investor joked last week that he would run for the office of president of the United States if BTC hit $1 million.See Also: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And BitcoinCuban also warned potential investors not to pile on debt to invest in Bitcoin and cautioned there was a 99% chance "you will lose EVERYTHING. Personal disaster stories are built on leverage."Price Action: Bitcoin traded 0.12% lower at $33,707.40 at press time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.06% higher at $38.92.Photo by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy' * Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • GameStop Names 3 New Directors in Deal With Activist Investor

    GameStop named three new directors, in an accord with an activist investor, and it said that holiday same-store sales rose.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's What it Took to Help My Millennial Colleague Plan Her Million-Dollar Nest Egg

    I'm a nosy person, so I elbowed my millennial colleague, Jessa, in the next cube over, and asked her, "Pssst... How much do you save for retirement per year?"Instead of ignoring me, she furtively Slacked me all of her financial details (it was like a giant ice cream sundae for a finance nerd): * Jessa, at 28, still owes $15,000 in student loans, and her husband, who is 30, still owes $20,000. * They owe $12,000 on their car loans. * Jessa and her husband have a $200,000 mortgage. * She currently saves $0 toward her retirement plan. (Sorry, but that's not enough, friend.) * She and her husband need help from Facet Wealth -- a virtual full-service financial planning service with dedicated certified financial planners.According to a survey by Bank of America, a surprising 16% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 now have at least $100,000 saved for retirement.Whooo hooo! That's cause for celebration. But what about Jessa? What does she need to do to get out of debt and save enough for retirement?Why Millennials Struggle to Save for Retirement Why do millennials like Jessa struggle to save for retirement? 1. Housing costs: The No. 1 response (37%) for millennials is the cost of housing, according to the Retirement Pulse Survey. 2. Supporting family members financially: Millennials often support extended family members with their income. This doesn't even involve the amount you need to save to put kids through college -- remember, financial aid doesn't cover everything. 3. Not enough income: The State of Our Money shares that more than half of millennials (55%) don't have a retirement savings account, such as a 401(k) or IRA. About 46% said unemployment was to blame. 4. Student loan debt: As of September 2017, the average graduate from the class of 2016 owed more than $37,000 in student loan debt, according to Student Loan Hero. "Yep, yep and yep," she said, when I showed her these numbers. "We hit three of these four categories. I just can't afford to put money in my retirement account right now."What My Millennial Colleague Needs to Do -- and Here's What You Can Do, Too! Feel like the percentages stack against you? Here's what to do next.Tip 1: Analyze interest rates. As soon as I said the words "interest rate," Jessa flopped over in her desk chair and pretended to fall asleep.I knew Jessa and her husband refinanced their home this past fall, and I asked her about their interest rates. She was paying only 3% on their home and student loans. I suggested asking Facet Wealth if they should invest in retirement more aggressively than pay down debt on their loans. (It's what I would vote for!) On the flip side, if you have high interest rates on your own student loans, I'd suggest asking Facet Wealth about paying off debt if your loans carry a higher rate than your investments earn before taxes. Tip 2: Consolidate those student loans -- but there's a catch. Consider consolidating student loan payments only if you can lower your payment without stretching out your loan term. In Jessa's case, she could use the extra money to start compounding her retirement savings.Tip 3: Get cracking on that retirement plan. Jessa must save at least 10% of her income. It's the rule of thumb cited by most financial advisors and other money experts. If Jessa doesn't want to struggle to keep her head above water after retirement, she needs to invest 10% of her income each year. And none of this "invest just enough to get the employer match" crap. In most cases, that's not enough retirement savings for most people and it won't scratch the surface toward creating a hefty nest egg. Tip 4: To get really rich, invest at least 15%. If Jessa wants to get really rich as a passive investor, she'll invest at least 15% of her income. She won't get Warren Buffett rich, of course, but if she wants at least $1 million in liquid assets beyond her home value, she'll shoot for saving 15%.That goes for anyone who invests for retirement. Tip 5: Never, ever borrow from your retirement plan. You can lend yourself money from your retirement account, but it's not a good idea. Jessa's retirement plan is off limits, and so is yours. Assume that money is in lockdown. Period.Why? * You lose compounded growth on your earnings. * You repay the loan with after-tax money, which means the interest you pay will get taxed again when you withdraw it at retirement (unless you borrow from a Roth 401(k). * If you leave your job, you'll have to repay the loan, typically within 60 days of leaving. If you can't, you'll owe taxes on the balance and a 10% penalty as well if you're under 55.You don't want to mess with all that.Tip 5: Take time to review what options are best for you. Once you've got retirement savings under control, you may want to take a look at other potential opportunities. Maybe Jessa and her husband want to dive into real estate investing or get cracking on several side hustles. Whatever it is, she needs to make sure it's worth her time and energy and can contribute toward her long-term goals.Tip 6: Do your own research. Jessa is a proud graduate of a liberal arts college, which means she's a lifelong learner. Here's another thing she'll do to maximize her success: She'll read everything she can get her hands on. She'll research funds and options within her 401(k), read investing books, books about real estate, articles about destroying debt and more. She'll absorb blog posts, listen to podcasts and develop her own investing philosophy. She'll be her own advocate when it comes to her own needs, risk tolerance and more, and you can, too.How Much Retirement Money Should You Aim to Save? Jessa is 28, but millennials span a wide range of ages -- from 24 to 38. Check out the rules of thumb for savings at each age.Savings Goal for Your 20s Accumulate 25% of your overall gross pay during your twenties. You might need to lower this amount if you've amassed a giant amount of student loan debt. Savings Goal for Your 30s Have at least one year of salary saved by the time you turn 30. If Jessa makes $100,000, she should have $100,000 saved. Savings Goal for Ages 35 to 40 Those of you on the mid-thirties end of the millennial spectrum should have double your annual salary saved. You should have four times your yearly salary saved if you're 40. Steps to Get There If she's serious about getting out of debt and saving enough for retirement, Jessa must do these three things.Step 1: Get started. This article won't help -- if she (or you) do nothing about it. You must take action if you truly want to save enough and get out of debt. It takes time and discipline and not even very much money per month (depending on your age).Step 2: Invest aggressively, automatically. Two facts: * If you start at 24, you can have $1 million at age 69. All you need to do is save $35 per month -- and get a 10% return on your investments. Save more, and you'll become a millionaire more quickly. * If you start at 40, you can save $1 million by saving $561 per month, assuming a 10% return. I informed Jessa that since she has $0 saved for retirement at this point, she can start saving at least $158.15 per month for 40 years with a 10% return and still be able to become a millionaire.$158.15 -- that's the cost of a pair of new shoes each month, I informed her. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side Nobody ever says, "Be your own doctor." Why would you assume, then, that you should be your own financial advisor (unless you're a financial analyst or advisor)?You need Facet Wealth, which can help you achieve a more prosperous life by helping you work with a dedicated CFP® Professional at an affordable price.Jessa informed me that she'd signed up for our company retirement plan and also made a plan for getting out of debt the very next day.I bought her a cupcake and set it on her desk. It was cause for celebration.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 8 Must-Know Tips for Getting a Background Check on Your Work-from-Home Employee * 2021 Crypto Preview: Here's What's Coming Next(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • My son, 23, pays me rent. He has saved $10,000 living with me. Is it wrong to ask him to leave when he hits 26?

    This mother asks, ‘What can he do to help maximize the money he has saved? And how should I invest the money he is giving me?’

  • Exclusive: Indian automaker Mahindra cuts over half of North America workforce - sources

    Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has cut more than half of the workforce at its North American unit, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing legal tussle. However, one of the sources said "hundreds of workers" had been laid off since mid-2020 as part of a restructuring, and that the cuts were as high as two-thirds of Mahindra Automotive North America's (MANA) total staffing. Positions include engineers and manufacturing jobs at its plant in Detroit that produces the off-road vehicle Roxor, as well as sales executives.

  • Affirm IPO Prices High; First Tech Offering Of 2021 Raises $1.2 Billion

    Affirm raised $1.2 billion with an initial public offering that priced well above expectations and received a fully diluted valuation of about $15 billion. It will begin trading Wednesday.

  • More of Trump’s Banks Cut Ties as Backlash Grows Over Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s tumultuous relationship with the financial industry is once again under pressure after his top creditor, his hometown bank and even his mortgage lender spurned him in the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol.The question is whether his other banks and financial backers -- including giants Capital One Financial Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- plan to keep him as a client.Fresh strains in Trump’s relationship with the industry began emerging late Monday. Deutsche Bank AG decided not to conduct more business with Trump or his family company while waiting for him to pay off roughly $300 million in loans in years ahead, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Manhattan-based Signature Bank, a mere 10-minute walk down Fifth Avenue from Trump Tower, announced it’s closing Trump accounts holding about $5.3 million.Then on Tuesday, Professional Bank, which once gave him an $11 million mortgage, said it won’t do more deals with the Trump Organization and “will be winding down the relationship effective immediately.”Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons running the family business while his father is in the White House, didn’t respond to a request for comment.With New York City joining an onslaught of companies and entities looking to pull back from doing business with Trump after he encouraged a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol, here’s a look at the firms that provide him with credit or hold his money, and what they have said about those ties:Capital OneThe firm known for its credit cards holds as much as $75 million of Trump’s money across four checking and savings accounts, mostly for his revocable trust, according to the president’s July 31 financial disclosure form. Capital One paid Trump and his trust as much as $2 million in interest the prior year. Until recently the bank had a branch next to a Trump condominium building at Park Avenue and 59th Street in Manhattan. Some Twitter users have posted that they’ll close their accounts with the bank if it doesn’t take action against Trump. “As a matter of policy we do not discuss current or former customer relationships,” the bank said in a statement issued by a spokesperson.JPMorgan ChaseThe biggest U.S. bank holds as much as $6 million across three accounts for the president, mostly in a savings account established by his father, Fred, for Trump’s benefit, filings show. JPMorgan paid Trump as much as $17,500 in interest for the year. “We’re going to decline to comment,” said bank spokesperson Amy Bonitatibus.BankUnited Inc.The Florida-based bank holds as much as $25.25 million across two money-market accounts for Trump, filings show. The vast majority of that is in an account for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. The bank paid Trump as much as $102,500 in interest for 2019. Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, was once part of an investor group that purchased BankUnited in the aftermath of the financial crisis. It later became a publicly traded company. The bank’s representatives didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.First Republic BankTrump had as much as $50,000 in a checking account at the California-based lender as of July 31, filings show. “There was a single account, which was inactive and is closed,” First Republic said in a statement provided by external spokesperson Greg Berardi. He declined to specify the timing or otherwise elaborate.Ladder CapitalThe nonbank lender specializing in commercial real estate loaned Trump $282 million from 2012 to 2016 for four Manhattan properties, according to city records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The loans, backed by property including his towers at 40 Wall St. and on Fifth Avenue, were bundled into securities and sold to investors. Jack Weisselberg, a loan-origination executive at Ladder, declined to comment, and there was no response to messages sent to other executives. He’s the son of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer who previously worked for Fred Trump.Deutsche BankTrump borrowed $125 million from Deutsche Bank in 2012 for the Trump National Doral Miami resort, according to county records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The variable-rate debt, which is pegged either to Libor or the Prime rate, matures in 2023. He also borrowed $170 million for the Trump International Hotel in Washington in 2015 and has another 2012 loan from the German lender against his hotel/condo tower in Chicago. Both of those variable-rate loans come due in 2024. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.Signature BankMost of the $5.3 million that Trump had in checking and money-market accounts at Signature was held for Trump’s revocable trust, according to Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The bank paid him as much as $105,000 in interest the prior year. His daughter, Ivanka, once served on Signature’s board of directors. “We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people,” the bank said in a statement.Professional BankThe Florida-based bank held as much as $25 million in a money market account for Trump’s revocable trust, paying as much as $1 million in interest for the year, according to the July filing. The bank only recently established a relationship with Trump: In 2018 it provided a mortgage for Trump’s $18 million purchase of his sister’s home in Palm Beach across the street from his Mar-a-Lago club. The $11 million loan carries a 4.5% interest rate and matures in 2048, according to county records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure.‘Under-Leveraged’Eric Trump has described the Trump Organization as a profitable company that’s able to partner with anyone it wants.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country,” he told Bloomberg in 2019. “Virtually all of our assets are owned free and clear, and the very few that do have mortgages are a small fraction relative to the value of the asset.”Despite Donald Trump’s past conflicts with the financial industry -- he’s defaulted on loans, his companies have filed for bankruptcy and he has a penchant for suing people and organizations who don’t bend to his will -- there’s been no shortage of firms willing to provide him capital or hold his money.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnson & Johnson Hits Vaccine Production Snags, New York Times Reports

    The company is behind schedule to meet commitments made to Operation Warp Speed, the newspaper said.

  • Rules That Warren Buffett Lives By

    Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has some timeless words of advice. Here are some of his guiding rules to successful investing.

  • Intel CEO Bob Swan to be replaced with VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

    Intel CEO Bob Swan is poised to step down from the tech company as of Feb. 15.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 300%, Say Analysts

    Risk and reward often travel hand-in-hand, making the stock market both lucrative and dangerous. Among the best exemplars of this axiom are the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. With that low price comes the potential for extreme gains, as even an incrementally small price increase will translate to a high percentage gain.JPMorgan's Head of Small and Midcap Equity Strategy, Eduardo Lecubarri, sees both the opportunities and dangers in the current market environment – and the great potential of small-cap stocks that have room to run.“1Q may be rocky following the strong gains since Nov and the fact that valuations are sitting on all-time highs. However, the year long outlook is encouraging due to far more powerful fundamental tailwinds. Such a positive backdrop is likely to keep investors chasing those few stocks that still offer big recovery upside, as they seem to have started to do YTD. It is for this reason that we would encourage investors to build their portfolios now and see things through in the event of any consolidation phase that may come in Q1,” Lecubarri wrote.Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. We are talking returns of at least 300% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)Opioids have made headlines in recent years, and for all the wrong reasons. These potent pain relief drugs are also dangerously addictive – a factor that has led to the opioid epidemic in the US. AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation of safer treatments for acute pain, developing synthetic opioid drugs for sublingual (under the tongue) dosing.The company’s main product, Sufentanil, was approved by the FDA under the name Dsuvia in 2018, and by the EU as Dzuveo that same year. A second sublingual Sufentanil system, under the name Zalviso, has also been approved for use by the EU, and is in Phase 3 trial in the US.In its most recent earning report, the company showed $1.4 million at the top line, driven by $1.3 million in product sales. The sales figure was up 433% sequentially, and the total revenue figure was up 133% year-over-year.Against this backdrop, several members of the Street believe ACRX’s $1.40 share price looks like a steal.Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes is upbeat on Dsuvia’s prospects as an alternative to current opioid treatments, and he believes that potential will boost the company’s stock.“With the launch of Dsuvia, we believe investor focus can now shift to launch metrics and peak sales potential for the product. As ACRX launches a true alternative to IV opioids, we expect investors to begin to appreciate the value of the product. We believe that Dsuvia offers an advancement in delivery of adequate pain treatment by eliminating the need for an invasive and time-consuming IV set-up in the emergency room, as well as an outpatient, or post-surgery, setting. Despite hospital launches taking time, we expect the uptake of Dsuvia to drive revenue upside beyond the Street's current estimates, which, in turn, could drive the stock higher from current levels,” Follked opined.In line with his bullish stance, Folkes rates ACRX a Buy, and his $9 price target implies room for a stunning 552% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, ACRX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Based on the $7 average price target, shares could soar 407% in the next year. (See ACRX stock analysis on TipRanks)NuCana (NCNA)NuCana is a biopharma company focused on new cancer treatments. The company’s goal is to provide effective treatments for biliary, breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers – while avoiding the complications and side effects of current chemotherapy treatments. NuCana uses a phosphoramidate chemistry technology called ProTide to create a class of drugs that will surmount the limitations of the existing nucleotide analogs behind many chemotherapy drugs. NuCana’s ProTides have already been used in Gilead’s antiviral drug Sovaldi.In May of last year, NuCana announced the restart of its Phase III trial on Acelarin, the drug candidate furthest along the company’s pipeline, as a treatment for biliary tract cancers. The study encompasses over 800 patients in 6 countries and is currently ongoing. In November, the company published data described as ‘encouraging’ from the Phase Ib study of the same drug.While Acelarin is the flagship drug in the pipeline, NuCana has two other prospects under development. NUC-3373 is in Phase I trial as a treatment for solid tumors and colorectal cancers, and NUC-7738 is a second pathway under investigation for applications to advanced solid tumors. Of these three, the colorectal study is the farthest advanced.Writing from Truist, 5-star analyst Robyn Karnauskas sees the pipeline as key to NuCana’s investor potential.“We believe investors have overlooked the fact that NCNA is a platform Company that we believe is validated, as defined by the production of clinical products. We like that it has brought 3 products to the clinic, including one novel drug and two improved cornerstone chemos. The data suggest to us that the platform works and can produce better chemos […] While investors are mostly focused on Acelarin, we believe investors should also focus on NUC-3373, another core to our platform-based thesis that has data expected in 1H2021,” Karnauskas noted.To this end, Karnauskas puts a $22 price target on NCNA, suggesting the stock has room for 384% growth ahead of it, along with a Buy rating. (To watch Karnauskas’ track record, click here)Overall, NCNA's Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, and based on 4 recent reviews. Shares have an average price target of $17.33, suggesting a 270% one-year upside from the current trading price of $4.69. (See NCNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • NIO Stock: Short-Term or Long-Term Put Option Sales?

    Nio (NIO) stock currently has one of the highest levels of implied volatility of popular stocks. That means one thing for sure — juicy option premiums. Implied volatility for NIO stock is currently at 98%, which is lower than it was a few months ago, but still very high. Microsoft (MSFT) stock, for example, has implied volatility of only 30%. High volatility...

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,

  • Penny stock Zomedica jumps 250% after someone paid Netflix star Carole Baskin $299 for a mention

    Shares in penny stock Zomedica surged 250% on a mention from Carole Baskin that she says was requested for $299.

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Intel CEO Bob Swan Is Replaced by VMware’s Pat Gelsinger

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan will be replaced by the head of VMware Inc., Pat Gelsinger, who’s returning to the company he left a more than a decade ago to try to lead it out of a crisis threatening its leadership of the chip industry.Swan was named CEO in January 2019 after serving as interim CEO for about six months, reluctantly taking the job after the firing of his predecessor, Brian Krzanich. Gelsinger, 59, will rejoin Intel where he started his career as an engineer at age 18 and spent more than 30 years, working his way up the ranks before leaving in 2009 for EMC Corp. He was appointed CEO of software maker VMware in 2012.“After careful consideration, the board concluded that now is the right time to make this leadership change to draw on Pat’s technology and engineering expertise during this critical period of transformation at Intel,” Chairman Omar Ishrak said in a statement. Intel shares jumped as much as 13% in New York after the announcement. CNBC earlier reported the move.The world’s largest chipmaker has been beset by manufacturing delays that have left it facing rivals who claim their products are better. Prominent customers such as Apple Inc. have deserted Intel and begun designing their own chips, and other massive buyers of silicon such as Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have increasingly turned to supplying themselves. Intel has begun talking with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. about the Asian companies making some of its best chips.That has led to pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb, who in December urged the board to explore strategic alternatives for the company, including a possible breakup and sale of assets.Santa Clara, California-based Intel is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Wednesday. A person familiar with the discussion said the decision to replace Swan was made by the board and not formally proposed by by Loeb’s Third Point LLC. The board decided it wanted a person with more of a technology background rather than finance.Intel said the move was unrelated to the company’s financial performance. The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share to exceed its previous guidance, it said. Intel has also made further progress on its 7 nanometer chip and will update investors on its scheduled earnings call on Jan. 21.Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Gelsinger was likely the preferred external candidate in the last CEO shuffle.“He will be seen as a potential shot in the arm to attempt fixing both the company’s technical, as well as cultural, issues,” Rasgon said.He cautioned that the “next several years are likely set in stone” and any changes being made will not produce results for about three years.Gelsinger’s appointment marks a return to technical, home-grown leadership of Intel. Swan was the first person to lead the chipmaker who hadn’t spent most of his career at the company. Gelsinger also marks a return to a line of leadership that was groomed under Intel co-founder Andy Grove who molded an organization that dominated the $400 billion industry for decades.Gelsinger previously served as chief technical officer of Intel after getting a start as one of the designers of the first of the company’s X86 series processors that are still the most widely used in computing today.“My experience at Intel has shaped my entire career, and I am forever grateful to this company,” he said in a note to employees posted on the company’s website. “To come back ‘home’ to Intel in the role of CEO during what is such a critical time for innovation, as we see the digitization of everything accelerating, will be the greatest honor of my career.”The first order of business for Intel’s new CEO will be to try fix the company’s manufacturing stumbles. Advancing production techniques, measured in nanometers or billionths of a meter, is one of the most important factors in improving the performance of semiconductors. Intel promised a step called 10 nanometer would appear in 2017. That’s only just reaching mainstream in important products now. Its successor, 7 nanometer, is also a year late. Those hold ups have allowed TSMC, which provides outsourcing production for most of Intel’s rivals and many of its customers, to take the lead.(Updates with comment from board in third paragraph and context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you don't own Amazon stock, 'you're actually short': veteran trader

    JC Parets, founder and chief strategy officer of alphatrends.com, reverse engineers a trade in Amazon stock and makes a bold prediction about emerging market stocks.