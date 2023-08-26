Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) jumps 4.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shareholders have enjoyed a 59% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 41%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Intuitive Surgical managed to grow its earnings per share at 11% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 10% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Intuitive Surgical's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Intuitive Surgical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Intuitive Surgical scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

