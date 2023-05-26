Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Intuitive Surgical, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$13b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Intuitive Surgical has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Intuitive Surgical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intuitive Surgical here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Intuitive Surgical, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. However it looks like Intuitive Surgical might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Intuitive Surgical's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Intuitive Surgical is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 98% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

