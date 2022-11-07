Intuity Medical and embecta Launch Commercial Collaboration, Expanding Access to Self-Management Innovations for People With Diabetes

Embecta Corp.

Intuity Medical’s POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Intuity Medical’s POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System is the only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitoring system that lances and collects blood in just one step with 10-test cartridge technology, ending the need to individually load lancets and test strips (as re-quired by conventional blood glucose meters). POGO Automatic delivers a much simplified and discreet blood glucose testing experience that is less disruptive to the everyday lives of people with diabetes.

FREMONT, Calif. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuity Medical, Inc. and Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) today announced they have signed a co-promotional agreement under which embecta sales representatives will be able to promote Intuity Medical’s innovative POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System to healthcare professionals they call on within the U.S., effective immediately.



Both companies are dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes. Having spun off from BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) in April of this year, embecta is one of the world’s largest pure-play diabetes companies and, with a nearly 100-year history of leadership in insulin delivery, well established across the U.S. market. Intuity Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of seamless and intuitive blood glucose monitoring solutions.

“We are excited to partner with an established leader like embecta that has such extensive experience serving people with diabetes,” said George Zamanakos, President and CEO of Intuity Medical. “Working closely with the embecta team will help us expand where we’re able to offer POGO Automatic, giving a new option for simplifying diabetes to millions of people currently relying on conventional blood glucose meters.”

With its 10-test cartridge technology, POGO Automatic is the only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitor (ABGM) that lances, collects blood, and produces a glucose result at the push of one button, ending the need to individually load and then dispose of lancets and test strips. Being able to offer POGO Automatic will expand the innovation and breadth of embecta’s diabetes care offerings.

“The agreement to promote POGO Automatic to healthcare professionals not only enables us to expand our offerings to physicians we call on, but it does so within an innovative new category,” said Tom Blount, Senior Vice President and President, North America, for embecta. “Automatic blood glucose monitoring is transforming this vital aspect of self-management into something truly seamless and simple for people with diabetes.”

Story continues

About Intuity Medical, Inc.

Intuity Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. Headquartered in Fremont, California, the company strives to simplify diabetes management and was founded with the mission of making life with diabetes easier. Intuity Medical’s POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System is the only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitoring system that lances and collects blood in just one step with 10-test cartridge technology, ending the need to individually load lancets and test strips (as required by conventional blood glucose meters). POGO Automatic delivers a much simplified and discreet blood glucose testing experience that is less disruptive to the everyday lives of people with diabetes. To learn more, please visit www.presspogo.com.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS

Media (for Intuity Medical):

Jeff Christensen

831-566-0275

publicrelations@intuitymedical.com

Media (for embecta):

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations

embecta Investors:

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dad0bdb-c92d-4dd4-834e-12f508ea494d



