INUITIVE INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING NEW SENSOR MODULES TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES OF AMR AND AGV SYSTEMS

·3 min read

The new module M4.5S offers the widest field of view in the industry while M4.3WN provides VSLAM capabilities for tracking and navigation

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inuitive, a Vision-on-Chip processor company, announced today the launch of its latest sensor modules: the M4.5S and the M4.3WN. Designed to easily integrate into robots and drones systems, both sensor modules are built around the NU4000 Vision-on-Chip (VoC) processor and integrates depth sensing and image processing with AI and VSLAM capabilities in order to provide robotic devices with human-like visual understanding.

The M4.5S provides robots with enhanced depth from stereo sensing along with AI-based obstacle detection and object recognition. It features the widest field of view in the industry at 88x58 degrees, shortest minimum-sensing-range of 9 cm, and wide dynamic operating temperature range of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The M4.5S is an easy to adopt, highly power efficient platform that is designed to function as a self-sufficient depth sensor module and shorten time to market for commercial robotic systems with industrial design fix and limitations.

Watch a short video about the M4.5S, here: https://youtu.be/Spxpj_8214M

The Company's other newly launched sensor module, the M4.3WN, features accurate tracking and VSLAM navigation based on fisheye cameras and an IMU together with depth sensing and on-chip AI processing. This enables free navigation, localization, path planning, and static and dynamic obstacle avoidance – the main challenges for AMR and AGV systems. The M4.3WN is specially designed in a metal case to best serve in industrial environment conditions.

"Our new all-in-one sensor modules expand our portfolio targeting the growing market of autonomous mobile robots. Together with our category-leading Vision-on-Chip processor, we now enable robotic devices to look at the world with human-like visual understanding," said Shlomo Gadot, CEO and Co-Founder of Inuitive. "Inuitive is fully committed to continuously developing the best performing products for our customers and becoming their supplier of choice.

The M4.5S and the M4.3WN sensor modules' primary processing unit is the Inuitive all-in-one NU4000 processor. Both modules are equipped with depth and RGB sensors that are controlled and timed by the NU4000. Data generated by the sensors and processed in real-time at a high frame rate by the NU4000, is then used to generate depth information for the host device.

The Inuitive M4.5S and M4.3WN module sensors are available today. For more information and ordering, visit: M4.5S and M4.3WN

Or contact us at: https://www.inuitive-tech.com/about-us/

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, and optimal size and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning and location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power, and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive.

Contact Information
Gur Dror, VP Business Development
M. +972 54 448 8908
E. gurd@inuitive-tech.com

Inuitive introduces the M4.5S and M4.3WN sensor modules, with the widest field of view in the industry and VSLAM capabilities for tracking and navigation focused for AMR and AGV systems – a new vision for robotics.
Inuitive introduces the M4.5S and M4.3WN sensor modules, with the widest field of view in the industry and VSLAM capabilities for tracking and navigation focused for AMR and AGV systems – a new vision for robotics.

 

Inuitive Logo
Inuitive Logo

 

SOURCE Inuitive

