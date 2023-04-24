InventHelp Inventor Develops 12-Step Game to Help with Addiction (BDH-216)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a trivia game to deepen ones understanding of the truth which helps one overcome the various problems associated with dependency on alcohol, drugs, or any other addiction," said an inventor, from Sykesville, Md., "so I invented THE TRUTH. My 12-step design would inspire individuals to stay clean and sober and it could encourage them to lead spiritual and fulfilling lives."

The patent-pending invention provides a Faith-based self help game to aid in recovering from addiction. In doing so, it offers added spiritual value and entertainment. It also could help heal individuals who are battling addiction and it could help improve physical, mental, and spiritual health. The invention features a fun and challenging design that is easy to set up so it is ideal for individuals who are or want to recover from addiction.

