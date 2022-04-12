U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Access Point Scanner to Detect Fevers (MHO-120)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved access point scanner to detect fevers or other signs of illness of individuals entering a building," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the DOORMAN. My design could help to reduce the spread of the corona virus in public places."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a discreet way to scan persons entering a premises location. In doing so, it would detect elevated body temperature or other signs of sickness. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind regarding COVID-19. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for commercial buildings.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-access-point-scanner-to-detect-fevers-mho-120-301520880.html

SOURCE InventHelp

