InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Clean Smoking Paraphernalia (BTM-2888)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to clear clogs and remove residue from a glass smoking pipe," said an inventor, from Boonsboro, Md., "so I invented the KLEEN SMOKE. My design ensures that smoking paraphernalia is clean and ready to use for a smooth draw and full flavor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way for a smoker to clean a glass pipe/bowl. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use swabs or pipe cleaners. As a result, it ensures that resin, debris and other material can be easily removed and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTM-2888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-clean-smoking-paraphernalia-btm-2888-301455681.html

SOURCE InventHelp

