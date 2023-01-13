U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.08
    -8.09 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,203.06
    +13.09 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,994.96
    -6.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.39
    -1.68 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    +0.92 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.60
    +16.80 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4560
    +0.0070 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6780
    -1.6350 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,236.89
    +1,126.18 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.94
    +6.87 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.47
    +66.43 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Determine Wind Direction/Speed (BRK-4189)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accurate way to check wind direction and speed during various activities," said an inventor, from Arab, Ala., "so I invented the BAG FLAG. My design can also be used to locate a vehicle in a crowded parking lot."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an accessory for determining the direction and strength of the wind. In doing so, it can be used by golfers, hunters and archery enthusiasts, vehicle owners, etc. As a result, it enables the user to determine the desired direction of the shot according to the wind or breeze. It also increases accuracy and convenience and it could increase performance. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and transport. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-determine-wind-directionspeed-brk-4189-301720555.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in T-Mobile's Acquisition Crosshairs

    T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) weighed acquiring "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported. Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15. Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019. As the company's primary pitchman, he's starred in Mint Mobile's TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms I

  • ChatGPT: What you need to know about the most talked about AI tool

    ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool that can replicate human tasks from producing sophisticated computer code to writing academic papers.

  • Is Meta Platforms Sitting on a $1 Trillion Opportunity?

    Don't be too surprised if you find yourself or a friend spending a lot of money in the metaverse in the near future. The metaverse could fuel $1 trillion in commerce by 2025, according to Accenture, a research firm. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is sitting in the driver's seat, with its Oculus headsets accounting for nearly 85% of AR/VR device sales in 2022.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) 365 is Adding a New $1.99/Month Basic Tier

    Microsoft (MSFT) announces its plans to launch a new Microsoft 365 Basic tier later this month which is going to cost $1.99 per month (or $19.99 per year).

  • Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking

    Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.

  • Here’s How You Should Evaluate Intuit (INTU) Stock

    Fundsmith, an investment management company based in London, released its 2022 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the Fundsmith Equity Fund declined -13.8% compared to a 7.8% decline for the MSCI World Index in sterling with dividends reinvested. However, the fund is the best performer in the Investment Association […]

  • Ranking the Best Stock-Trading Apps Going Into 2023

    Technology has revolutionized stock trading, and nowhere is that more evident than in the rise of trading apps. Nowadays, investors and traders alike can buy or sell shares anytime the market is open...

  • Google, Porsche Trying To Seal Deal For App Access: Report

    Luxury car maker Porsche Automobile Holding SE (OTC: POAHY) plans to fully integrate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google software in Porsche cockpits. The deal would enable Porsche customers to access Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone, Reuters reported. Porsche was in close contact with several companies following the end of its cooperation with Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) Cariad unit on software researc

  • Twitter Reportedly Considering Putting Popular Usernames Up for Auction

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform.

  • FPGA startup Rapid Silicon lands $15M to bring its first chip to market

    The global FPGA market size could reach $14 billion by 2028, according to one estimate, up from $6 billion in 2021. One startup looking to get in on the ground floor is Rapid Silicon, which this week announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Cambium Capital. Launched in 2021, the goal with Rapid Silicon is to promote, adopt and implement open source tech to address the low- to mid-range FPGA market, according to CEO and co-founder Naveed Sherwani.

  • How to Approximate Long-Exposure Photos on Your iPhone

    Long-exposure photography lets you take some truly stunning shots if you want to capture light trails, a starry sky, or exaggerated motion in your pictures. While your iPhone won’t give you the same long-exposure tools a DSLR would, there are multiple ways to take a long-exposure shot with either the Camera app or using a third-party option.

  • Instagram Makes a Change You May Not Like

    Popular social media websites and apps rarely stay the same for long, as their creators are always looking for ways to maximize their profits. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have done so many times over the years, and often in ways their users don't like. Instagram has made a major shift towards video in light of TikTok's format becoming so enormously popular, with Instagram head Adam Mosseri saying in a 2021 video he posted that it was "no longer a photo sharing app".

  • Migrants can now use mobile app to request entry at U.S. border

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access. The app, called CBP One, is available in English and Spanish and will allow migrants in Central and Northern Mexico who upload biographical information and a photo to request an appointment at one of eight ports in Texas, Arizona and California, according to a fact sheet. The administration had announced it would expand its use of CBP One, giving asylum seekers direct access to enter their information as a pre-screening step before an appointment.

  • Analyst Report: Atlassian Corporation

    Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

  • Porsche in talks to use Google software in cars

    STORY: Porsche is talking Google about using its apps. A Reuters source says the luxury car maker may fully integrate the tech giant’s software into its vehicles. That could let drivers use apps like Google Maps without connecting the car to an Android phone. Any such move would mark a big change for the brand. German media reports say Porsche had previously been reluctant to use Google software. They say it felt the U.S. company asked for too much data to be shared. Tech firms from Google to Apple and Amazon are in a race to control automakers’ dashboards. That as software becomes an integral part of car design. Firms including General Motors, Renault and Ford already use Google systems in their vehicles. But others such as BMW are reluctant. It says it’s vital to retain control of the customer’s interface with its vehicles. Back in October, Porsche said it was talking to various tech firms besides Google. That included Apple and China’s Tencent. The contacts followed a move to end cooperation with Volkswagen on software research and development.

  • Microsoft 365 Basic launches with 100 GB of storage, Outlook and more for $1.99 per month

    Microsoft will introduce a new, lower-cost tier of Microsoft 365, its product family of productivity software, collaboration and cloud-based services, starting on January 30. Called Microsoft 365 Basic and priced at $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, the plan will initially include 100 GB of storage, Outlook email and access to support experts for help with Microsoft 365 and Windows 11. Existing OneDrive 100 GB subscribers will be transitioned to Microsoft 365 Basic beginning January 30 as well, Microsoft says.

  • Factbox-India's antitrust directives on Android that have spooked Google

    Google has been jolted after the Indian antitrust authority sought changes to how it markets its Android system, which powers 97% of smartphones in the world's second biggest mobile market. As a Jan. 19 deadline approaches, the U.S. firm has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the directives of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), arguing that they risk stalling growth of its Android ecosystem in the country. Google licenses the system to smartphone makers, but critics say its restrictions are anti-competitive.

  • Apple and the Metaverse: Everything We Know So Far

    Apple’s mixed reality headset is reportedly on the horizon, but will its immersive vision tie into the Web3 metaverse?

  • ChatGPT bot 'for professional use' on the way

    Hot startup OpenAI on Wednesday initiated a waitlist for a professional and paid version of its software ChatGPT, which has sparked debate about artificial intelligence and the future of work.OpenAI late last year released its free version of the ChatGPT chatbot that is capable of answering questions so well that it reopened the debate on risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

  • PacBio's (PACB) Preliminary Q4 Revenues Dampened by Lower Sales

    PacBio's (PACB) revenue growth in the fourth quarter is likely to have been dampened by the displacement of previously-anticipated Sequel IIe sales.