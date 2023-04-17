U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.39
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,870.31
    -16.16 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,082.16
    -41.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.80
    +9.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.88
    -1.64 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.60
    -12.20 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0630 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2356
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4960
    +0.7510 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,341.70
    -1,027.22 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.02
    -12.16 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Gun Owners (HOF-357)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide firearm owners/uses with an innovative new accessory to accommodate a loaded handgun magazine," said an inventor, from Friendswood, Texas, "so I invented the LOAD SYSTEM. My design would eliminate the need for a shooter to pull another magazine from a holster, his pocket, his belt or waistband, which would allow for expedited use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a quick means of reloading a weapon. In doing so, it ensures that a loaded magazine is readily available for a shooter. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases preparedness among gun owners. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners, law enforcement personnel, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-accessory-for-gun-owners-hof-357-301797817.html

SOURCE InventHelp