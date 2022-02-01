InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Keyboard (PDK-111)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The guitar, of all instruments, is very difficult to master a believable strum that can be played for a duration of a song," said an inventor, from Clarksburg, Pa., "so I invented the DIGITAL STRUM BOARD."

The Patent-pending invention provides an effective way to produce a realistic simulation of playing the guitar from a keyboard. In doing so, it enhances live performances and recordings. The invention features an innovative and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. The invention could allow for more creative performances by keyboard players. Additionally, a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

