U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.92
    +19.37 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,323.68
    +191.82 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,285.11
    +45.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.80
    +12.35 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    +0.0081 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7150
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,549.92
    +159.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.49
    +2.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Keyboard (PDK-111)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The guitar, of all instruments, is very difficult to master a believable strum that can be played for a duration of a song," said an inventor, from Clarksburg, Pa., "so I invented the DIGITAL STRUM BOARD."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The Patent-pending invention provides an effective way to produce a realistic simulation of playing the guitar from a keyboard. In doing so, it enhances live performances and recordings. The invention features an innovative and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. The invention could allow for more creative performances by keyboard players. Additionally, a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-for-keyboard-pdk-111-301471202.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • SOL Surges 17% After Coinbase Lists Two Solana Ecosystem Tokens

    The influential crypto exchange listed the tokens of two major projects building on the Solana network for the first time.

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • What's the difference between IPS and VA panels for TVs?

    TV brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG use both IPS and VA panels depending on the series. Here's how these panel types affect picture quality.

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Tokens to Watch in February

    Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native token of Enjin's cross-blockchain, cloud-based gaming offering. Enjin's premier solution is its Enjin Network, a social gaming platform that enables users to create their own websites, virtual storefronts, gaming teams, and chat forums.

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldStocks Ris

  • Functional LEGO Flight Simulator Brings Video Games to Life

    YouTuber Brick Science set out to build a flight simulator out of LEGO bricks. The final product really echoes flight simulator video games. The post Functional LEGO Flight Simulator Brings Video Games to Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • An app developer's lawsuit over rejections and scammers is allowed to proceed, judge rules

    A lawsuit over App Store abuses has been given the green light to proceed, at least on some fronts. The case, filed in California's Superior Court in Santa Clara County last March, hails from app developer and former Pinterest engineer Kosta Eleftheriou, who claims his keyboard app FlickType was initially unfairly rejected from Apple's App Store, then later targeted by scammers once approved, leading to lost revenues. The judge has ruled that at least half the claims can proceed and is giving Eleftheriou the opportunity to amend the remaining items that were dismissed.

  • Exclusive-Vodafone teams up with Intel on OpenRAN in challenge to network suppliers

    MALAGA, Spain (Reuters) -Vodafone has teamed up with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors to design its own chip architecture for nascent OpenRAN network technology, aiming to weaken the grip of traditional telecoms equipment suppliers. OpenRAN allows operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, posing a challenge to the likes of Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia that dominate the global telecoms equipment market with their proprietary technologies. Vodafone's initiative, based at its digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, will also contribute to the European Union's efforts to bolster its chip industry and double its share of global production to 20% after it lost ground to Asian and U.S. suppliers.

  • The benefits of global asset transfers using blockchain technology

    Multiple industries are evolving faster than ever with the help of innovative platforms and technologies. The banking sector is no exception to this. With blockchain-based platforms such as Ripple, banks can quickly process global asset transfers more securely.

  • Another Way to #BeYou: T-Mobile Brings True Name® by Mastercard® to T-Mobile MONEY

    BELLEVUE, Wash., February 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ — Many Americans face complications or adversity when making purchases because the name on their debit card doesn’t match who they truly are. Today T-M...

  • Analyst Report: Zebra Technologies Corporation

    Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

  • Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a rare discount today

    Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras … The post Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a rare discount today appeared first on BGR.

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • Man Makes Power Bank Able To Charge 5,000 Smartphones

    YouTuber Handy Geng noticed that all his buddies had bigger power banks than his. “I’m not so happy with that,” he writes. It bothered him! In the video below, he claims he could not sleep. So Handy Geng decided to change that by building the biggest power bank of all. Handy Geng put his D.I.Y. skills to the test, welding a metal frame and making a 27,000,000-mAh portable (!) charger power bank. That’s equal to around 900 normal-sized large power banks. Outfitted with sixty sockets, it could ful

  • The Morning After: Sony is buying the studio behind ‘Destiny’ for $3.6 billion

    Today’s tech headlines: Sony is buying the studio behind ‘Destiny’ for $3.6 billion Why do your Apple two-factor texts include strange tags/ Grindr disappears from Apple's App Store in China.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Pulled From Apple App Store in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators of the Grindr gay-dating service in China removed the app from Apple Inc.’s App Store, citing difficulties keeping it in compliance with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund Wo