InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Lawnmowers with Bags (TLP-141)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to remove the lawnmower catch bag without the hassle of grass clippings spilling out," said an inventor, from Midwest City, Okla., "so I invented the BAGGER BUDDY. My design helps to avoid hassles and messes created during the bag removal process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents lawn clippings from spilling when removing the catch bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to mow over or blow away spilled clippings. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be easily adapted to a variety of mowers with bags.

The original design was submitted to the Tulsa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-accessory-for-lawnmowers-with-bags-tlp-141-301656878.html

SOURCE InventHelp

