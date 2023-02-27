InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for LEVO II Oil Infusion & Dehydrating Appliance (RKH-418)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to increase the potency of cannabis or marijuana that was extracted and infused in coconut oil when using a LEVO II oil infusion and dehydrating appliance," said an inventor, from Mountain Home, Ark., "so I invented the POTENCY HACK. My design would prevent you from burning the flower or any herbs that you are infusing which could help to prevent waste." The invention provides an innovative new product for use with a LEVO II oil infusion and dehydrating appliance. In doing so, it increases the potency of the cannabis as it was processed in the appliance. As a result, it could enhance the effectiveness of the cannabinoids in marijuana and cannabis and it could provide more enjoyment and pain relief. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for marijuana/cannabis users. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

