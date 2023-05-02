InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for the Shower/Bath (MBQ-305)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more thorough way to lather and wash the body while showering or bathing," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented A J'S SOAP GLOVES. My therapeutic design could also provide a comforting massage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cleanse the body while bathing or showering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a washcloth or loofah. As a result, it increases personal hygiene, comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, gyms, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

