InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Stabilize a Ladder Outdoors (AAT-4626)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stable accessory for any ladder to ensure that the ladder cannot shift or slide during use," said an inventor, from Woodstock, Ga., "so I invented the LADDER ANCHOR. My design helps to maintain firm footing and it reduces ladder movement on ground surfaces."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides added stability when using a ladder outdoors. In doing so, it prevents the ladder from sliding or shifting. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, contractors, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4626, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-stabilize-a-ladder-outdoors-aat-4626-301481152.html

SOURCE InventHelp

