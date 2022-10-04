U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Transport an ATV (SDB-1602)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to carry along my four-wheeler to off-road sites," said an inventor, from Wildomar, Calif., "so I invented the LEAFTY. My design would greatly simplify the transport of heavy and bulky loads and without requiring assistance from others."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to transport an ATV or other equipment behind a truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tow a bulky trailer. It also ensures that the cargo is lifted to the desired level for full ground clearance and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of pickup trucks, vans and SUVs with rear receiver hitches. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1602, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-transport-an-atv-sdb-1602-301637062.html

SOURCE InventHelp

