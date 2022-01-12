U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Accessory for Vacuum Trucks (CTK-4049)

·1 min read

FRANKSTON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way to improve rig tanks in order to keep my vacuum truck from clogging up," said and inventor from Frankston, TX, "so I invented THE JUJU"

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

This invention provides an attachment for vacuum trucks to be used in the oil field industry. The design is intended for use when servicing tanks as a means of preventing system clogging and it helps to exclude pieces of material that might otherwise be able to be sucked into the intake. As a result, it has the potential to boost productivity by increasing efficiency and reducing troubleshooting, which could lead to saved time and expense. The invention could be adaptable for design variations making it ideal for use on various models of vacuum truck intakes. Additionally, it is easy to install and remove.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-4049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-accessory-for-vacuum-trucks-ctk-4049-301456148.html

SOURCE InventHelp

