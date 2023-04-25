InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Emergency Electrical Accessory For Motor Vehicles (CLM-604)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I see many injuries because of vehicular accidents, and thought there should be a way to decrease the time spent waiting on first responders or paramedics, so I invented this," said an inventor from Hilliard, OH. "My convenient device could save lives and prevent suffering."

This compact and automatic electrical accessory could prevent the sometimes substantial delay between injuries caused by accidents and the arrival of first responders or emergency paramedics. In doing so, it could save lives and prevent unnecessary suffering and death. Additionally, it could be offered as a built-in feature for new automobiles, as well as sold as a kit for aftermarket modifications to vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

