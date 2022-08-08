U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Aluminum Can Stabilizing Packaging (TRO-501)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a packaging company and I see damaged products due to poor stacking efforts," said the inventor from Leamington, Ontario. "I thought of this idea to help stabilize a can while it is stacked on top of another, ultimately securing the product for transit or display."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the patent-pending TYCANN that provides new packaging concept or accessory that would be applied to the aluminum cans used for packaging cannabis infused beverages. This would allow cans to be stacked on top of others without falling over. It would allow retailers to optimize space on shelves and would allow cans to be stacked on heavy full pallets. Additionally, this prevents beverage contents from being spilled and wasted, ultimately helping save money.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-501, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-aluminum-can-stabilizing-packaging-tro-501-301600895.html

SOURCE InventHelp

