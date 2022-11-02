U.S. markets close in 4 hours

InventHelp Inventor Develops Animal Health Test Kits (JMT-151)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way to administer a pregnancy, urine or blood test for pets at home," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented ANIMAL HEALTH TEST KITS. My design would allow pet owners to obtain test kits that are normally only obtainable through laboratory testing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a series of pet products to inspect for illnesses. In doing so, it allows the user to administer pregnancy, urine, and blood testing. As a result, it ensures safe and clean treatment/shipment of samples for laboratory use and it could provide added health benefits for pets and peace of mind for owners. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarians, animal shelters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-animal-health-test-kits-jmt-151-301660291.html

SOURCE InventHelp

