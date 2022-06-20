U.S. markets closed

InventHelp Inventor Develops Arm-Powered Scooter (FJK-157)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to power a scooter with your arms instead of your legs," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the TWICE FIT. My design would be fun to ride and would provide a great upper body workout in the process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a unique way to power and control a scooter. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scooters that are powered by the legs. As a result, it enables the user to engage the upper body muscles while riding a scooter and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-arm-powered-scooter-fjk-157-301570616.html

SOURCE InventHelp

