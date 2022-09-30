U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Audio Ear Buds (PHO-2438)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better set of wireless ear buds for listening to music," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the NEW BUDS. My design could offer a greater degree of freedom of movement, comfort and convenience than current wireless speakers and ear buds."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for audio ear buds. In doing so, it eliminates the problems associated with conventional corded and wireless ear buds. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones, mp3 players, tablets, etc. Additionally, it can be adapted for use with a variety of audio sources.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-2438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-audio-ear-buds-pho-2438-301636196.html

SOURCE InventHelp

