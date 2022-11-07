U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Automated Food Ordering/Preparation System (TLP-111)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fully-automated food ordering, preparation and distribution solution for the Quick Service Restaurant field and other possible partners," said an inventor, from Atlanta, GA, "so I invented the VEXTOR SF-2/F-2 to save companies time and money. My design could put the 'fast' back in the fast-food business model via the efficient functionality and process design."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a fully automated food ordering and preparation system for eating establishments. In doing so, it streamlines food preparation while also increasing food production. As a result, it saves time and energy both in food preparation and possible cook time. It also reduces human intervention which could reduce the annual costs associated with salaries and benefits. The invention features innovative technology and an efficient process design that is easy to implement, use and maintain so it is ideal for commercial kitchens, quick service restaurants, cafeterias, theme parks, stadiums, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automated-food-orderingpreparation-system-tlp-111-301666069.html

SOURCE InventHelp

