InventHelp Inventor Develops Automated Garden Hose Reel (NJD-2315)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conventional garden hose reels are effective in keeping the hose contained and accessible," said an inventor from Cedar Grove, N.J. "However, their manual operation takes considerable time and effort and leaves standing water inside the hose."

He developed EZ REEL, patent pending, to automatically wind and unwind a garden hose on a hose reel. It's unique design also enables it to evacuate water in the hose during the spooling process. Thus, it saves time and effort since it eliminates the need to manually operate the reel and expel the water pressure. Users will appreciate how easy it is to use. At the same time, this portable, practical garden hose accessory keeps the hose from tangling. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

