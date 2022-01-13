U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Scaling System for Trucks (AUP-1166)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ""As a truck driver, I have to manually scale every load, which is very time consuming, even for expert drivers," said an inventor from Aurora, Ill. "So, I thought of a way to have the proper weight distribution calculated automatically."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed SCALE NO MORE to provide the correct axle weight distribution for loads hauled by tractor trailers automatically. As such, it eliminates the need for truck drivers to manually scale every load. At the same time, it assures the loads comply with highway transport weight regulations, which prevents risking a costly citation for an overweight axle violation. Therefore, it improves highway safety while saving time and effort. It is also weatherproof, cost effective and user friendly

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automatic-scaling-system-for-trucks-aup-1166-301456491.html

SOURCE InventHelp

