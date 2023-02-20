InventHelp Inventor Develops New Baby Stroller for Families (JMT-196)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified stroller with unique attachments that would make it easier to manage more than one child at once," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the ALL ABOARD. My design enables a young child to conveniently ride along and it could encourage family togetherness."

The patent-pending invention provides a new baby stroller for family outings. In doing so, it enables a toddler,other young child, or adult to ride along with the stroller. It also can be used for diaper changes, eliminating the need to spread a blanket on the ground or other surface. The invention features a versatile and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families.

