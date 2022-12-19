U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,828.10
    -24.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,844.01
    -76.45 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,571.16
    -134.26 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.31
    -17.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5980
    +0.1160 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8780
    +0.1990 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,650.12
    -53.87 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.51
    -1.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bagpipe Flame Projector Unit (JKK-120)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bagpiper and I wanted to give the appearance of flames emanating from the tips while playing," said an inventor, from Saint Joseph, Mo., "so I invented the BAGPIPE FLAME PROJECTOR UNIT. My design could provide added enjoyment and entertainment for spectators."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a special flame projection effect for bagpipes. In doing so, it offers a dramatic visual effect. As a result, it could enhance a parade or other special event. The invention features a unique design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for bagpipe players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bagpipe-flame-projector-unit-jkk-120-301698635.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories