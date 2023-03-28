InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bedside Storage Accessory (PLB-226)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to keep important items like a cell phone or medication close by your bedside while sleeping," said an inventor, from Drexel Hill, Pa., "so I invented THE POUCHIE. My design eliminates the need to search in the dark for items like remote controls on a nightstand or in bed." The patent-pending invention provides a convenient place to store a cell phone and other items near a bed. In doing so, it ensures that items are easily accessible and within reach at night. As a result, it offers an alternative to storing items on a nightstand and it could increase comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

