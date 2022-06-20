U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.10
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0730
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.61
    +791.46 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.69
    +3.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bicycle Accessory to Increase Leverage and Speed (HAD-145)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to assist a bicyclist in increasing leverage, power and speed," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the POWER STICK. My design would offer the benefits of a full body workout without adding extra strain on the body."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase leverage, power and speed during bicycling. In doing so, it can be used with traditional and stationary bicycles. As a result, it offers a full body workout and it reduces strain on the body. The invention features a unique and practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for bicycle owners, cyclists and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bicycle-accessory-to-increase-leverage-and-speed-had-145-301570598.html

SOURCE InventHelp

