U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,053.81
    -17.82 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.43
    -239.40 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,855.77
    +56.62 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.80
    -12.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -2.71 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.10
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0062 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    +0.0540 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5970
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,738.28
    +2,094.27 (+7.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.76
    +28.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bluetooth Charging Device (DKC-332)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a compact device to wirelessly charge a smartphone, tablet or other wireless-enabled device," said an inventor, from Sandusky, Ohio, "so I invented the KINDA GO. My efficient design enables you to charge multiple mobile devices at the same time, and without the use of an electrical power outlet or charging cords."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a wireless way to charge mobile devices when an electrical power outlet is unavailable via Bluetooth connection. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with a low or dead battery. It also increases convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a compact and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-bluetooth-charging-device-dkc-332-301804240.html

SOURCE InventHelp