InventHelp Inventor Develops Braid Guard Grip Gloves for Hairstylists (SGM-131)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --..."I wanted to create a safe and efficient way to braid hair without hurting the fingers or cuticles," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the BRAID GUARD GRIP GLOVES. My design would not restrict movement and it could offer greater accuracy, comfort and flexibility."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a hairstylist's fingers, hands, and cuticles while braiding clients' hair. In doing so, it helps prevent soreness, throbbing, and pain. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-braid-guard-grip-gloves-for-hairstylists-sgm-131-301704784.html

SOURCE InventHelp

