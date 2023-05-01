InventHelp Inventor Develops New Brush for Removing Pet Hair from Fabric (OSK-449)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to clean pet hair from any fabric surface," said an inventor, from Mancos, Colo., "so I invented the PET HAIR PLUS BRUSH. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional pet hair removal tools and brushes."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized pet brush for removing pet hair/fur from furniture, clothing, or other fabric product. In doing so, it allows the hair/fur to be clumped together for easy removal. As a result, it prevents the hair from being smeared along any fabric surface during removal. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

