PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to recreate the fun of the popular amusement park ride bumper cars for little children who are too young for the standard version," said an inventor, from Oxford, Pa., "so I invented the TOTS BUMPER CAR RIDES. My design offers a kiddie version of bumper cars that would help keep both children and parents happy."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a bumper car type ride for young children. In doing so, it offers added safety for younger riders. As a result, it prevents younger riders from feeling left out and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for amusement/theme parks and fairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bumper-car-ride-for-young-children-lbt-205-301769386.html

SOURCE InventHelp