InventHelp Inventor Develops Camera System for Emergency Vehicles (MBQ-154)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to motivate drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped along the roadside," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFE- SPACE. My design ensures that a safe buffer zone is created to comply with state law and to reduce additional accidents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to encourage motorists to move over when approaching a police car, ambulance or wrecker stopped along the roadside. In doing so, it could enhance safety and compliance with state law. It also could provide a form of revenue for the city or state. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for emergency services, utility companies, wrecker services, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-camera-system-for-emergency-vehicles-mbq-154-301570666.html

SOURCE InventHelp

