InventHelp Inventor Develops Carbon Monoxide Shut Off Safety Device (RHO-1104)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC service technician and I thought there should be an automatic way to shut down a malfunctioning heating system," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the CARBON MONOXIDE SHUT OFF SAFETY DEVICE. My design helps prevent asphyxiation-related deaths and other medical problems associated with exposure to elevated levels of carbon monoxide."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention protects the occupants of a structure against carbon monoxide poisoning. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional carbon monoxide detectors. As a result, it enhances safety and it can be used in most structures equipped with gas or oil-fired heating systems. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RHO-1104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-carbon-monoxide-shut-off-safety-device-rho-1104-301726992.html

SOURCE InventHelp

