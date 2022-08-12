U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Case for Toilet Augers (DLL-2841)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to contain a toilet auger to prevent it from contaminating carpets, furnishings and clothing," said an inventor, from Mc Kinney, Texas, "so I invented the AUGER CASE. My design offers an improved alternative to using a bag and it can be employed with most toilet augers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention offers a method of containing sewage adhering to the surface of a toilet auger between uses. In doing so, it prevents dripping, contamination and/or damage to rugs and other furnishings. It also increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, plumbing contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-2841, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-case-for-toilet-augers-dll-2841-301604716.html

SOURCE InventHelp

