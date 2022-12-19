U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.21
    -25.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,797.63
    -122.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,585.38
    -120.04 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.35
    -18.07 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +1.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7720
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.54
    -142.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.66
    -2.73 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Charcoal Holder for a Hookah (SNF-198)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of charcoal holder for a hookah that enables smokers to enjoy hookah tobacco together with marijuana," said an inventor, from Oakland, Calif., "so I invented the CAP TREE. My design offers the flavors of shisha tobacco and the calming and relaxing effects of cannabinoids."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory that would make a hookah more versatile and enjoyable. In doing so, it can be used with flavored tobacco and/or marijuana. As a result, it could save time and effort and it could enhance the smoking experience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke flavored tobacco and/or marijuana. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-charcoal-holder-for-a-hookah-snf-198-301705628.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • RMV unveils driving while high instruction, aided by Keefe students

    The 25-minute video, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," will be used for driving instruction starting in January.

  • Making it big selling legal weed is harder than it looks

    A programme in California hopes to give back to communities targeted by the War on Drugs.

  • Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents

    Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.

  • Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income

    When planning for retirement, there are myriad options for how to invest. The most common option is to use a retirement account - either a workplace plan like a 401(k) or one you get through a financial institution like an … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best investments to make during a recession

    Investing during a recession can be tricky, but knowing what to invest in can help you weather the storm.

  • Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards — which one is better for you?

    Holiday shopping season is in full swing. What’s the best way to pay for those purchases, BNPL or credit cards?

  • Dollar edges lower as risk sentiment steadies

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar edged down on Monday as riskier currencies firmed, helped by investors' improved appetite for risk, while the safe-haven yen was volatile on reports that Japan will consider revising a decade-old blueprint for fighting deflation. World stocks steadied near six-week lows on Monday and bond yields crept higher as investors started the year's last full trading week still mindful of interest rate hike risks in 2023. "I think the dollar is generally softer on slightly higher risk-on trading," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Top-Rated Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners

    As we head into the holiday season and the last weeks of a rocky 2022, let’s get ready for the next year by taking a look at potential winning stock choices. According to the data, these are Strong Buy equities with solid upside potential – and they each get a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score data tool. The Smart Score is based on the TipRanks database; it sorts out the data on every publicly traded stock by a set of 8 factors, all known as indicators of future outperformance. The factors inclu

  • Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets

    Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout. Global markets are devoid of any such drama as investors hunker down ahead of interest rate hikes by the world's top central banks and reconcile with weak economic growth. And while the European Central Bank eased the pace of its interest rate hikes, it stressed significant tightening remained ahead as it fights runaway inflation.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Has a Finance Lesson for Investors. They Disagree.

    Investors need to check in on what's happened with Tesla and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the weekends. Here's a rundown of significant comings and goings.

  • These money and investing tips can help you plan for a new year as 2022 comes to an end

    Slowing inflation and a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve could set up a rebound year for stocks. A strategy of holding stocks that have been on an upswing has outperformed the S&P 500 over the long term.

  • Why a ‘Continued Positive Rerating’ May Be Coming for Alibaba and Chinese Tech

    Regulatory overhangs and headwinds from China's zero-Covid policies are easing, according to UBS. China tech stocks are poised to benefit.

  • Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

    French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.

  • Big Oil Investors Call for More Aggressive Climate Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with combined assets of €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) have demanded the world’s biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersThis year has seen record p

  • Binance acquires Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto

    Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has acquired Indonesia-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto, according to a CNBC report

  • Japan Keeps Defying Fed-Led Consensus on Rate Hikes: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan in the coming week is widely expected to stick with the negative interest rates that set it apart from the world’s other major central banks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAt the decisi

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Shows Users Want Him to Step Down as CEO

    The poll showed that 57.5% of respondents want him to leave as head of the social-media platform, bringing it fresh uncertainty.

  • Oatly, Other Deflated IPO Stocks Haunt New-Issue Market

    Hundreds of companies that went public when the IPO market was booming have suffered such sharp reversals that they now face a stark reality: Their shares may never recover.

  • Coinbase Case In $1.2M Dogecoin Sweepstakes Lawsuit Set For SCOTUS Review

    A recent ruling by a U.S. appeals court said that Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) cannot force former customers to use private arbitration to settle disputes related to a Dogecoin sweepstakes. Former Coinbase users filed the lawsuit against the firm, alleging that they were tricked into paying $100 or more to enter a contest in June 2021 to win prizes worth up to $1.2 million in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), reports Reuters. To create an account with Coinbase, the users signed off on the exchange'

  • 2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy From the Edge Computing Space in 2023

    Here we present two top-ranked tech stocks, ANET and NET, which are poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the edge computing market in 2023.