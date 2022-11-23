U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,022.74
    +19.16 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,195.42
    +97.32 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,270.91
    +96.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.49
    +2.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -3.18 (-3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.26 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0049 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7220
    -0.0360 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0136 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1930
    -0.9840 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,458.86
    +263.12 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.01
    -0.56 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.80
    +17.96 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Chess Set for Children (PLB 180)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beautiful and engaging chess set to help children learn the game with one additional piece added to it," said the inventor, who is also an educational psychologist and STEM fan, "so I invented THE QUEEN'S RING CHILDREN'S CHESS SET. My design allows children to interact with the game and make it more imaginative and enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more engaging chess set for children, where each piece has a visual cue embedded within it to show how castles, kings, knights, bishops, pawns, and queens move on the board. As a result, this chess set helps children learn and understand the game, and it enables them to easily identify pawns that have been promoted with the addition of a "crown" chess piece, which is worn on the pawns head, and is otherwise sored in the castle piece. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-chess-set-for-children-plb-180-301676584.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories