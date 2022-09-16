U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.36
    -54.99 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,622.41
    -339.41 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.40
    -197.95 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.49
    -41.74 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.26
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.70
    +5.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4510
    -0.0080 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0390
    -0.4180 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.72
    -326.21 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.36
    -8.09 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Clog Corrector for Wastewater Sewage Pumps (CCT-4706)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a non-toxic liquid tool to quickly correct a clog in a wastewater sewage pump that cannot be pulled free using pliers," said an inventor, from Ashtabula, Ohio, "so I invented MAX'S PUMP JUICE. My design would correct the problem in the most efficient manner possible."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to free a wastewater sewage pump that has seized due to rags. In doing so, it eliminates the need to disassemble the wastewater sewage pump. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the user to quickly restore normal pump operation. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wastewater treatment facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-clog-corrector-for-wastewater-sewage-pumps-cct-4706-301621835.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Reasons to Add Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Your Portfolio

    Consolidated Water's (CWCO) positive earnings estimates movement, strategic acquisitions and efficient debt management make it a strong investment pick.

  • Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

    Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water. Wooten said Friday that the liquid flowing into her kitchen sink still smells like sewage, but not as bad as before, and she's glad she won't have to run to distribution sites before their bottled water supplies run out each day.

  • Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River

    The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier and more populous states like Colorado, California and Arizona. Its sprawling urban centers along the Wasatch Front, which are home to 80% of the state’s population, are outside of the Colorado River Basin and are less dependent on the river than cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas.

  • The Runway Is Clear for Delta Air Lines Investors

    The last time management sounded this positive at a conference, the following earnings report and guidance propelled the stock significantly higher.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for ARMOUR (ARR) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to ARMOUR (ARR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Expedia Poaches CFO From Home-Retailer Williams-Sonoma

    Julie Whalen will join the online travel company later this month, after a decade as finance chief of Williams-Sonoma.

  • Boom in Turkish Bank Stocks Is Halted by $5.1 Billion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Adobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionTurkish bank stocks headed for their steepest three-day drop on record as recent huge gains began unwinding in a hurry.After surging 150% in about two months,

  • For Shell’s Priorities, Follow the Money

    A big, green step forward seems likely under the new CEO, but for the company’s true priorities, investors should watch its spending.

  • General Electric Says Supply Chain Woes Still Persist: Reuters

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said the company is still struggling with supply-chain issues, Reuters reported. The continuing problem has led to delays in product deliveries, she added. The shortages of parts, labor, and raw materials, along with the macroeconomic uncertainty, wiped off 5% of the company's Q2 revenue. "Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," Happe said. The factors are exp

  • Adobe stock drops after WSJ report of talks to buy Figma for $20 billion in cash and stock

    Shares of Adobe Inc. (adbe) sank 3.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the digital media and publishing company was in advanced talks to buy Figma Inc. in a cash and stock deal valued at $20 billion. Figma is a San Francisco-based design software company founded in 2012.

  • Traders Hedge on Yen Rebound Ahead of Bank of Japan Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are scurrying to hedge against potential gains in the yen, spurred by fears of intervention and uncertainty surrounding next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant RosneftAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Billi

  • Serbia Asks For IMF Help Amid Bond-Market Squeeze

    Serbia has started discussions with the IMF to receive financial assistance as the southeastern European country faces soaring borrowing costs on international bond markets

  • This Value Investor Has Found a 'Dead Cow' to Feast On

    Two years ago, we did not get photographic proof of the white bear our daughter and I encountered on a trail in the Elkhorn Mountains in Western Montana. If anything, the inventory issue raised major concerns among investors, however, I am not sure a 40% drubbing was warranted.

  • China’s central bank keeps key policy rate unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday, a move that could put benchmark lending rates this month on hold after a cut in August.

  • Reasons to Add New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Your Portfolio

    New Jersey Resources' (NJR) rising earnings estimates, solid investments and stable cash flows make it an attractive pick in the gas distribution space.

  • I’m wondering if I’m missing out on a great opportunity.’ I got offered an airline credit card with 50,000 bonus miles, free checked bags and discounted in-flight purchases. How do I figure out if it’s worth it?

    Have a question about whether a certain credit card will be worth it for you? Email chill@marketwatch.com.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include The Chef's Warehouse, Tecnoglass and Veritiv

    The Chef's Warehouse, Tecnoglass and Veritiv have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Unveils Marketing Solutions, Boosts Seller Focus

    Amazon (AMZN) introduces marketing solutions to aid DTC e-commerce sellers in growing their businesses.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Mixed, Bond Yields Climb On Rate Bets; Retail Sales Get Gas Decline Boost

    Solid retail sales, a deal to end a potentially crippling rail strike and rising bond yields has stocks trading mixed into the Thursday session.