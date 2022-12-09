U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Collapsible Camper for Pickup Trucks (NPL-429)

1
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and strain-free way to utilize a cap or camper on a pickup truck bed," said an inventor, from South Daytona, Fla., "so I invented the ARMADILLO COVER. My convertible design eliminates the need to remove mounting bolts to lift, detach, and store a heavy, bulky shell."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a collapsible camper for a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove or install a heavy one-piece cap. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases protection against inclement weather and theft. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-collapsible-camper-for-pickup-trucks-npl-429-301686446.html

SOURCE InventHelp

