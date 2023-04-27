InventHelp Inventor Develops Combined Forced Air Heating & Cooling System (HOF-344)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own an air conditioning company and I thought there should be a way to provide both warm and cold air flows via individual and insulated warm and cold air ducts," said an inventor, from Humble, Texas, "so I invented the SELECT COMFORT. My design also enables you to precisely control temperature and humidity settings for each individual room or zone location."

The invention provides a unitary forced air heating and cooling system that would deliver both warm and cool air to individual room/zone locations. In doing so, it allows for the desired indoor air temperature and humidity settings. It also increases precision and control compared to prior HVAC systems. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial building owners.

