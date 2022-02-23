U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Grip for Paint Brushes (FED-2325)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I needed an improved brush grip to prevent hand numbness and carpel tunnel," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the BRUSH BUDDY. My design increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to take multiple breaks to rest or readjust my grip."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to utilize a standard paint brush handle. In doing so, it helps to prevent hand fatigue and cramping. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it could make painting more enjoyable. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comfortable-grip-for-paint-brushes-fed-2325-301486741.html

SOURCE InventHelp

