U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,671.29
    -21.94 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,357.09
    -233.32 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.85
    -0.07 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,666.91
    -12.68 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    -1.88 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.00
    -18.60 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.43 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9619
    -0.0069 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0165 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6140
    +1.2940 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.34
    +222.90 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +7.42 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Seat Cushion for Truckers (KXX-346)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I have never found truck seating to be comfortable. I thought there could be a better seat cushion design," said an inventor, from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented the TIMELESS COMFORT. My design could help to prevent pressure on the tailbone and general discomfort during long trips."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved seat cushion design for truckers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional foam cushioning. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to relieve stress, pressure and pain while traveling long distances. The invention features an adjustable and adaptable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, bus drivers, taxicab drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comfortable-seat-cushion-for-truckers-kxx-346-301632355.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Byron Allen sues McDonald's for a whopping $10 billion over "intentional discrimination"

    Byron Allen said Mcdonald's only spends $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on black-owned media.

  • Dregs of US Oil Patch Are More in Demand Than Crude Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressur

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • American, JetBlue to Face Off Against Justice Department in Antitrust Trial

    The government alleges that the airlines’ partnership will bring higher fares, while the carriers say working together makes them stronger competitors.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Adobe's North Tower is the 2022 Structures honoree for Best Office Project (Large)

    Adobe's long called downtown San Jose. Now, the company is expanding with a gleaming fourth tower, the first office project to be completed in the city in two decades.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCalgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C$1.75

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. plans rule to protect livestock farmers from company retaliation

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector that contribute to inflation. The White House intends to tout the plans on Monday at a third meeting of President Joe Biden's competition council, which was created in 2021.

  • Is UPS Stock a Buy After FedEx's Dire Outlook?

    Over the last three years, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has produced a higher total return than the S&P 500 and the industrial sector. Here's why UPS remains a buy despite FedEx's warnings, and why investors would do well not to assume that UPS will cut its guidance to the same degree as FedEx did. On Sept. 16, financial headlines focused on FedEx's pre-announcement, and many fear that FedEx's guidance for lower package delivery volumes signals weaker consumer demand.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.