InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Display for Vehicles (DAL-320)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a stranded driver to communicate the urgency of a problem to others," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the EAR TALK. My design could catch the attention of police and other approaching drivers so timely and appropriate assistance is rendered."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert other motorists to emergency situations along roadsides. In doing so, it enables the user to communicate a clear message if help is needed. As a result, it increases communication and safety and it could provide added assistance for a stranded driver. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-communication-display-for-vehicles-dal-320-301780377.html

SOURCE InventHelp

