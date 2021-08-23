InventHelp Inventor Develops Connection Aid for Trailers and Tow Vehicles (AVZ-1965)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to connect a trailer with a tow vehicle and a boat to a trailer on the very first attempt," said an inventor, from Wasilla, Alaska, "so I invented the HOOK ME UP. My design eliminates the need for another person to stand near the rear and shout instructions and it could help to prevent accidents."

The invention provides an easier way to connect a tow vehicle to a parked trailer. It also enables a boat to be connected to a trailer in a safe and efficient manner. In doing so, it eliminates the need to continually reverse towards a trailer to try and align the hitch ball and trailer tongue. As a result, it saves time, effort and energy and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trailer owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

