U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,089.10
    +33.11 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,475.43
    +173.56 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,008.40
    +154.04 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.42
    +5.01 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.48
    +0.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.00
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5240
    +0.0920 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0810
    +0.4640 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,037.92
    -655.28 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    635.29
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,835.14
    -17.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Construction Substrate Sheet Product for Corners (JMT-242)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved substrate material for finishing interior or exterior corner edges," said an inventor, from Jackson, Wy., "so I invented the FINAL CORNER. My design would save time and it would offer a higher level of consistency in quality finish."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a new building construction substrate sheet product for creating drywall corner trim and window areas. In doing so, it eliminates the multiple-step, time-consuming procedures typically required. As a result, it increases efficiency and it offers consistent aesthetics. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for drywall installers, contractors, construction workers, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-construction-substrate-sheet-product-for-corners-jmt-242-301804256.html

SOURCE InventHelp