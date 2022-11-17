U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.34
    -17.45 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,548.53
    -5.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,142.90
    -40.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.04
    -24.12 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    -3.90 (-4.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.60
    -14.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.55 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0770 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2710
    +0.7630 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.65
    +61.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.21
    +0.78 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Wheelchair Users (FED 2316)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical aid that enables wheelchair users to easily carry and access various personal items," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the WHEELCHAIR IDEA. My design ensures that items such as keys and a cell phone are safely stored and it could eliminate the need for assistance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient accessory for wheelchair users. In doing so, it can be used to house facial tissues, keys, optical products, a cell phone, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and safety and it could increase independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-wheelchair-users-fed-2316-301675783.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

    ImmunoGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why the EU ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil won’t guarantee a lasting rally for oil

    The European Union’s ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil, along with the Group of Seven’s plan to cap prices of oil from Russia early next month, won’t guarantee that prices for the commodity will see a lasting rally.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk's ban on remote work

    Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk's mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday. Borodaenko said Musk's recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

  • Silbert’s Once-$10 Billion Crypto Empire Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- Suspended withdrawals at cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis amid the widening crypto-market meltdown have cast an unwanted spotlight on Barry Silbert, the man at the helm of the Digital Currency Group empire.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From