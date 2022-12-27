U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.84
    -16.98 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,249.75
    +45.82 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,363.07
    -134.79 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.43
    -10.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    +20.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8490
    +0.0980 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3770
    +0.5170 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,644.60
    -207.95 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.86
    -5.82 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Barbell Cleaning Kit (CCT-4713)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a gym owner and personal trainer and I thought there could be a better way to clean, remove rust and sanitize a barbell/weight bar," said an inventor, from Maysville, Ky., "so I invented THE BARBELL R.A.C.K. My design ensures that the bar is free of rust and corrosion and it helps to remove germs and bacteria."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient means of restoring weight bars to their original condition and luster. In doing so, it helps break down rust and debris on the bar. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to scrub the bar with steel wool or a wire brush. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and operators of commercial gyms and fitness facilities, as well as individuals who own barbell sets and use them at home.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-barbell-cleaning-kit-cct-4713-301707504.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Online Growth Aids Sally Beauty (SBH), High Costs Persist

    Sally Beauty (SBH) is undertaking several efforts to augment its robust omnichannel platform. However, the company continues to battle inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds.

  • Hair Cycling Is Trending On TikTok, And It Might Be Your Key To Healthier Hair

    Hair cycling is going viral on TikTok. Here, hairstylists explain what it is, the benefits, and why you should try it the next time you wash your hair.

  • Why You Should Be Using Hyaluronic Acid in Your Skincare Routine, Per Dermatologists

    Dermatologists answer: what does hyaluronic acid do? Plus, experts explain hyaluronic acid benefits, safety, how it’s made, and the best serums to try.

  • Celebrity Purple Hair Color Looks to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon

    From Megan Rapinoe's bright purple pixie to Katy Perry's tousled pastel bob.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Dycom Industries 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • FINTECH.TV LAUNCHES NEW SEGMENT, WEB3 UPDATES, WITH HOSTS CHRIS J SNOOK, TRAVIS WRIGHT AND DONALD LIM

    FINTECH.TV, the leading global news media platform focused on Digital and Impact investment content, including live reporting on the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, technology,...

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Fa

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

    SQM, IPAR and STNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 27, 2022.

  • Toyota Worldwide November Production Rises 1.5%

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) posted a 1.5% increase in production for the month of November, to 833,104 units. Worldwide production, including Daihatsu and Hino brands, rose 1.8% to 982,552 units. The company attributed the growth to solid demand, primarily in North America, in addition to a rebound from the impact of parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia in the previous year. Toyota production in Japan slipped 3.3% to 266,174 units. The auto major expor

  • Saudi Private Equity Firm Jadwa Plans $532 Million Deals, More Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment Co. plans to invest about two billion riyals ($532 million) in new private equity deals and to list stakes in three of its portfolio companies by 2025 as it looks to capitalize on rapid economic growth in the region. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Ai

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiBrazil analysts raised their

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • What are fractional shares and how do they work?

    Fractional shares allow investors with limited funds to buy less than a whole stock.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 5 things not to buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway Suitable for an IRA?

    Berkshire Hathaway's hefty stock price has kept it out of the hands of small investors, but the company's newer Class B shares are well within reach.

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo

    The two started negotiations earlier this year and signed an initial agreement in July.